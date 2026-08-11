DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Braves-Mets, Padres-Brewers, MLB betting on Tuesday

With 15 games on the MLB schedule this Tuesday, there are no shortage of options if you're interested in using the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user. Tonight's action includes rivalry matchups like Braves vs. Mets at 7:15 p.m. ET and a potential playoff preview like Padres vs. Brewers at 9:40 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are at opposite ends of the spectrum in the NL East, but the last-place Mets actually have a winning record against the first-place Braves this season. They'll go head-to-head in Atlanta on Tuesday night and Martin Perez will be on the mound for the home team, while the visitors counter with Nolan McLean. The Braves are -124 favorites on the money line while the Mets are +116 underdogs.

Later on, the San Diego Padres will host the Milwaukee Brewers in a potential NL playoff matchup. San Diego is a game behind Philadelphia for the final NL Wild Card spot and Milwaukee has the best record in baseball entering Tuesday. The Brewers will start Kyle Harrison and are -143 favorites in the MLB odds from DraftKings, while the Padres will go with Walker Buehler and are +119 home underdogs. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.