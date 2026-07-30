DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Braves-Nationals, Dodgers-Mariners, MLB betting on Thursday

The 2026 MLB season continues with 10 games on Thursday, perfect for claiming the newest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after you spend $5 or more. Tonight's MLB schedule includes high-profile matchups like Braves vs. Nationals at 7 p.m. ET and Dodgers vs. Mariners at 10:10 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday MLB betting preview

The Atlanta Braves have staked themselves a somewhat comfortable lead in the NL East, but one of their pursuers will have the chance to make up ground tonight with the Washington Nationals rolling into town. The Braves are scheduled to send Bryce Elder to the mound and the Nationals will counter with Foster Griffin. Atlanta is the -150 favorite in the latest MLB odds from DraftKings, while Washington are the +124 underdogs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners will wrap up their series in the final game of the night. The Dodgers still have the best record in baseball and will call on Roki Sasaki, while the Mariners are going with Bryce Miller. Los Angeles is the -156 favorite on the money line and Seattle is the +129 underdog on the road. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.