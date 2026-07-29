DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Cardinals-Cubs, Dodgers-Mariners, MLB betting on Wednesday

The 2026 MLB season continues with 15 more games on Wednesday, and that's a great chance to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after you spend your first $5. Eight of the games on the MLB schedule tonight are in the evening, including Cardinals vs. Cubs and Dodgers vs. Mariners. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs are rivals with more than 140 years of history and they'll go head-to-head at Busch Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET and the pitching matchup will be Dustin May vs. Matthew Boyd. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Chicago as the -120 favorite and St. Louis as the +100 underdog.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in baseball and they'll host the Seattle Mariners for the final game of the night. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET and Eric Lauer is scheduled to start for Los Angeles, while Emerson Hancock is the choice for Seattle. The Dodgers are -150 favorites at home and the Mariners are +124 underdogs. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.