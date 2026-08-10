DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Cardinals-Phillies, Padres-Brewers, MLB betting on Monday

There are 10 games on the MLB schedule tonight, and with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users earn $150 in bonus bets after their first $5 wager. Monday's top MLB matchups include Cardinals vs. Phillies at 7:45 p.m. ET and Padres vs. Brewers at 9:40 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday MLB betting preview

The St. Louis Cardinals have exceeded expectations most of the season, but they've started to fade in the NL Wild Card race. However, they have a chance to get back into the hunt with a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies, who own the last wild card spot in the NL and are 3.5 games ahead of the Cardinals in the standings. Hunter Dobbins will be on the mound for St. Louis (-106 on the money line) and Andrew Painter will get the nod for Philadelphia (-101).

The San Diego Padres are a game behind the Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Wild Card race and will begin a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. Milwaukee has the best record in baseball entering the week and will send out Logan Henderson to start, while San Diego will go with Casey Mize. The Brewers are -115 favorites in the latest MLB odds from DraftKings and the Padres are -105 underdogs. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.