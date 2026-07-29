DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Cubs-Cardinals, Dodgers-Mariners, MLB betting on Wednesday

There are eight night games on the Wednesday MLB schedule and that means eight more chances to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after your first wager of $5 or more. Tonight's top matchups include Cardinals vs. Cubs at 7:45 p.m. ET and Dodgers vs. Mariners at 10:10 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The Milwaukee Brewers have created some space for themselves at the top of the AL Central, but the rest of the division is still in the NL Wild Card hunt and two teams will go head-to-head on Wednesday. The St. Louis Cardinals will host the Chicago Cubs and the pitching matchup will be Dustin May vs. Matthew Boyd. Chicago is the -111 favorite, while St. Louis is the -109 underdog.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been the best team in baseball thus far and they'll host the Seattle Mariners tonight. Seattle is second in the AL West and is also in the AL Wild Card race and tonight's pitching matchup will be Eric Lauer vs. Emerson Hancock. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Los Angeles as the -179 favorite at home, while Seattle is the +147 underdog. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.