DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Dodgers-Diamondbacks, MLB, UFC betting on Saturday

With 15 games on the MLB schedule, UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld, and the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship, Saturday is an ideal time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. Tonight's top MLB matchups include White Sox vs. Guardians in a crucial AL Central battle and Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers in an NL West showdown. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday MLB betting preview

The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians are the top two teams in the AL Central and this will be the ninth of 13 head-to-head matchups on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET and Anthony Kay is scheduled to start for the hosting White Sox, while Gavin Williams takes the ball for the visiting Guardians. Cleveland is the -130 favorite on the money line and Chicago is the +108 underdog.

Then the top two teams in the NL West will go head-to-head at 8:10 p.m. ET when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be on the mound for the Dodgers and Brandon Pfaadt is the choice for the Diamondbacks. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Los Angeles as the -178 favorite, while Arizona is the +147 underdog. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.