The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. The Week 4 college football schedule is highlighted by huge matchups in the SEC and Big Ten, including Florida vs. Ole Miss, USC vs. Oregon and LSU vs. Texas A&M. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $150 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday college football betting preview

The No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels scored sweet revenge against Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers a week ago and now they'll go on the road to take on the No. 21 Florida Gators. Both teams are off to a perfect 3-0 start and are 1-0 in SEC play. However, it's the Gators who are favored by 3.5 at home and the over/under for this 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff is 58.5.

The No. 12 USC Trojans will also host the No. 20 Oregon Ducks for a rivalry matchup that has carried over from the old Pac-12 to the new Big Ten. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and the Ducks have won their last four head-to-head matchups with the Trojans. The latest Week 4 college football odds list Oregon as the 3.5-point favorite on the road and the over/under is 61.5.

Meanwhile, the No. 10 LSU Tigers and No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies are both looking to rebound after losing as favorites a week ago. This kickoff is also scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and LSU will host at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers are favored by 8.5 and the over/under is currently 52.5 points. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.