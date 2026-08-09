DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Giants-Tigers, Padres-Astros on Sunday Night Baseball, MLB

The 2026 MLB season continues on Sunday with all 30 teams in action, perfect for claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $150 in bonus bets after their first $5 wager. There are two nationally-televised matchups today, with Giants vs. Tigers beginning at 4:05 p.m. ET and then Padres vs. Astros set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday MLB betting preview

The San Francisco Giants will host the Detroit Tigers to wrap up a three-game series on Sunday after both teams were sellers at the MLB trade deadline. Today's pitching matchup will be Logan Webb of the Giants against Troy Melton of the Tigers. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Detroit as a -114 favorite and San Francisco as a +106 underdog at home.

Sunday Night Baseball will pit the San Diego Padres against the Houston Astros. The Padres are third in the NL West and chasing an NL Wild Card spot, while the Astros have surged to the top of the AL West with a strong second half. San Diego will host and is -126 on the money line with Randy Vazquez on the mound, while Houston is +105 with Cristian Javier making the start. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.