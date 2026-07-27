DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Guardians-Reds, White Sox-Yankees, MLB betting on Monday

The 2026 MLB season continues with 11 night games on Monday and it's a great chance to use the new DraftKings promo code offering $150 in bonus bets after you spend your first $5. Tonight's top matchups include a nationally televised rivalry game, with Reds vs. Guardians starting at 7 p.m. ET, and two teams occupying playoff spots with White Sox vs. Yankees starting at 7:45 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday MLB betting preview

The Cincinnati Reds might have dropped to last in the NL Central, but they're still on the fringe of the NL playoff race and you can always throw the records out the window when the Cleveland Guardians come to town. Cleveland is second in the AL Central and owns an AL Wild Card spot entering Monday's matchup. The pitching matchup will be Chase Burns vs. Slade Cecconi and the Reds are -163 favorites on the money line, while the Guardians are +135.

The Chicago White Sox are the team that Cleveland is chasing in the AL Central and they'll open a four-game series with the New York Yankees on Monday. The Yankees are second in the AL East behind the Tampa Bay Rays and own a six-game cushion in the AL Wild Card race. Max Fried will pitch for the Yankees, who are -149 favorites in the latest MLB odds from DraftKings, and Noah Schultz and the White Sox are +123 underdogs. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.