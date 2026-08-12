DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Mariners-Yankees, Dodgers-Royals, MLB betting on Wednesday

The latest DraftKings promo code promises $150 in bonus bets to new users after they've made a wager of $5 or more, and Wednesday's MLB schedule is a great chance to take advantage. All 30 MLB teams are in action today, including the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, with the former battling the Mariners at 7 p.m. ET and the latter taking on the Royals at 10:10 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners will go head-to-head at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. The Yankees are in a comfortable playoff position as the top AL Wild Card, and the Mariners are running out of time to turn things around after a recent cold streak. The pitching matchup will be Will Warren vs. Bryce Miller, and New York is the -124 favorite, while Seattle is the +116 underdog.

The Los Angeles Dodgers still have a big lead in the NL West despite some recent struggles, but they are still fighting for a top-two spot in the NL to avoid playing in the Wild Card Round. Meanwhile, the Royals are last in the AL Central and are out of the playoff picture. Eric Lauer starts for the Dodgers, and they're -225 favorites in the latest MLB odds from DraftKings, while the Royals are +183 underdogs with Daniel Lynch IV on the mound. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.