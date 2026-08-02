DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for MLB betting, Dodgers vs. Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball

A busy Sunday wraps up with Sunday Night Baseball, and the standalone primetime event is a great chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after your first wager of $5 or more as a new user. Dodgers vs. Red Sox is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium and Boston is angling for the sweep. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday Night Baseball betting preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a blockbuster trade on Saturday night, acquiring two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers for a score of prospects. Skubal will eventually help fill out what looks like one of the best rotations in the history of baseball on paper. However, Skubal won't make an impact until at least next week, and the Dodgers are trying to avoid a sweep at the hand of the Boston Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball.

Los Angeles still has a comfortable 10-game lead in the NL West, but Boston took took Game 1 by a score of 9-4 and then Game 2 of the series with a 3-2 victory. The Red Sox are now third in the AL East and are six games behind the Rays in first, but own an AL Wild Card spot. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings still list the Dodgers as -168 favorites on the money line, while the Red Sox are +139 underdogs. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.