DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for MLB Field of Dreams Game, NFL preseason Thursday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. There are six NFL preseason games tonight, while the MLB schedule is highlighted by Twins vs. Phillies in the MLB Field of Dreams Game. The Phillies are set to start Aaron Nola (3-9, 5.47 ERA), while the Twins will counter with Taj Bradley (9-4, 3.76 ERA). Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday MLB betting preview

The MLB has made the Field of Dreams Game one of its regular-season pillars and this year it will be the Minnesota Twins taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in Dyersville, Iowa. Playing on the field made famous by the 1989 film of the same name starring Kevin Costner began in 2021, and its been an annual sojourn for the league ever since.

The Twins and Phillies both enter Thursday's contest in the playoff hunt, with Minnesota chasing an AL Wild Card spot and Philadelphia in possession of one in the NL. Taj Bradley will start for the Twins and Aaron Nola is the choice for the Phillies. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list both teams at -104. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Thursday NFL preseason betting preview

The NFL preseason began last week with Panthers vs. Cardinals at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, but the rest of the NFL gets their preseason started this week. That begins with six contests on Thursday, including Steelers vs. Packers at 7 p.m. ET and Texans vs. Chargers at 8 p.m. ET.

The latest NFL odds from DraftKings list Green Bay as the 3-point favorite on the road over Pittsburgh and the over/under in that matchup is 40.5. Meanwhile, the Chargers are 1.5-point road favorites over the Texans and the over/under in that contest is 36.5. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.