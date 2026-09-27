The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. The Week 3 NFL schedule is the time to take advantage. NFL games today include Cowboys vs. Ravens in the NFL Rio Game, Saints vs. Raiders, and Broncos vs. Rams on Sunday Night Football. Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is expected to make his season debut against the Saints. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $150 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 3 NFL betting preview

For the third year in a row, the NFL will hold a regular-season game in Brazil as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Baltimore Ravens at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET and turf conditions have been a major storyline with the NFL doing major patchwork on the field in the days leading up to the game. The latest Week 3 NFL odds list Baltimore as the 3.5-point favorite and the over/under is 53.5.

In another 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, the New Orleans Saints will host the Las Vegas Raiders. New Orleans is 1-1 with the loss coming in an overtime battle against the Lions in Week 1, while Las Vegas is off to a 2-0 start. The Saints are favored by 3.5 at home and the over/under is currently listed at 43.5 points.

Then Sunday Night Football pits the losers of last year's AFC and NFC Championship Games against each other, as the Denver Broncos host the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET and Rams star Puka Nacua (hip) is listed as doubtful on the injury report. However, the Rams are still favored by 2.5 on the road and the over/under is 44.5 points. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.