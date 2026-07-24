DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Phillies-Yankees, Mariners-Rangers, MLB betting on Friday

The stakes in the MLB are rising with the temperatures and a 15-game slate on Friday is another great chance to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets instantly after your spend $5 as a new user. Several matchups tonight could have MLB playoff implications, including Phillies vs. Yankees at 6:40 p.m. ET and Rangers vs. Mariners at 8:05 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday MLB betting preview

The NL East and AL East both briefly looked like they might be runaways earlier in the season for the Rays and Braves, respectively, but the Phillies and Yankees are giving chase in the second half. They'll go head-to-head in a three-game series that begins on Friday and the pitching matchup will be Jesus Luzardo vs. Cam Schlittler in Game 1. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Philadelphia as the -138 favorite, while New York is the +115 underdog.

Then first place in the AL West will be on the line when the Texas Rangers host the Seattle Mariners tonight. MacKenzie Gore gets the start for Texas and sports a 4.80 ERA on the season, while Bryce Miller is the choice for Seattle with a sterling 2.27 ERA. The Mariners are the -114 favorites in the matchup and the Rangers are the -105 underdogs. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.