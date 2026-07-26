DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Phillies vs. Yankees, MLB betting on Sunday

Sunday Night Baseball will pit the Philadelphia Phillies against the New York Yankees, another opportunity to use the new DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. First pitch for this nationally-televised matchup is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET featuring Cristopher Sanchez vs. Will Warren. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday Night Baseball betting preview

Cristopher Sanchez was the starter for the National League at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game and the dominant lefty sports a 2.65 ERA entering Sunday. The Phillies are 56-49 on the season and are now 5.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, but they still occupy an NL Wild Card spot. Sanchez to record eight or more strikeouts is priced at +103.

Meanwhile, the Yankees will send Will Warren to the mound tonight and the 27-year-old righty is 7-4 on the season with a 4.00 ERA. New York is 59-45 on the season and are two games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Phillies as -184 favorites at home, while the Yankees are +151 underdogs. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.