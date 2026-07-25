DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Pirates-Cubs, Mariners-Rangers, MLB betting on Saturday

The 15 games on the MLB schedule on Saturday offer ample opportunities to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets instantly after spending $5 as a new user. Several of Saturday's matchups will be divisional rivalry games, including Pirates vs. Cubs at 6:40 p.m. ET and Rangers vs. Mariners at 7:15 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday MLB betting preview

There are still four teams in the NL Central with winning records and two will go head-to-head on Saturday when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Chicago Cubs. Paul Skenes will be on the mound for Pittsburgh and Shota Imanaga is scheduled to start for Chicago. The Pirates are -136 favorites at home with Skenes on the mound and the Cubs are +113 underdogs.

The two best teams in the AL West will also go head-to-head with the Texas Rangers hosting the Seattle Mariners. Nathan Eovaldi gets the nod for the home team and the visitors have tabbed Bryan Woo for the start. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Seattle as the -112 favorite, while Texas is the -107 underdog. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.