DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Rangers-Astros, Dodgers-Red Sox, MLB betting on Friday

There are 15 games on the MLB schedule on Friday, making it the perfect time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. Tonight's top matchups include Astros vs. Rangers at 8:10 p.m. ET and Dodgers vs. Red Sox at 10:10 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday MLB betting preview

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are the two top teams in the AL West, and they'll go head-to-head on Friday night in Houston. Hunter Brown is scheduled to make the start for the home team, and the visitors are sending Jacob deGrom out. The Astros are -131 favorites on the money line, while the Rangers are +109 underdogs.

The AL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers will host the streaking Boston Red Sox for a nationally-televised matchup. The Dodgers have the best record in baseball and the Red Sox now occupy an AL Wild Card spot thanks to a recent 15-game winning streak. The pitching matchup is Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Ranger Suarez and the latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Los Angeles as the -125 favorite and Boston as a +104 underdog. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.