DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Reds-Guardians, White Sox-Yankees, MLB betting on Monday

As we hurdle towards the MLB playoffs, Monday's MLB schedule presents several chances to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after your spend $5 or more as a new user. There are 12 matchups today, including Reds vs. Guardians on national TV at 7 p.m. ET and White Sox vs. Guardians at 7:40 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday MLB betting preview

The Battle of Ohio renews with a three-game series that begins tonight and the Cincinnati Reds will be hosting the Cleveland Guardians. Cincinnati has fallen to the bottom of the NL Central at 49-55 and Cleveland is currently second in the AL Central at 54-53. Chase Burns is pitching for the Reds and they're listed at -167 on the money line, while Cleveland is the +138 underdog with Slade Cecconi on the mound.

The Chicago White Sox are arguably the MLB's biggest surprise as the leaders of the AL Central, and they'll host the New York Yankees for a four-game series to start the week. Noah Schultz is the scheduled starter for the home team and Max Fried is due up for the visitors. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Yankees as -150 favorites, while the White Sox are +124 underdogs. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.