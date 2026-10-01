The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off Week 4 on Thursday Night Football, and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. Both teams are 2-1 on the season and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Huntington Bank Stadium in Cleveland. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $150 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday Night Football betting preview

All four teams in the AFC North are off to a 2-1 start, so the stakes will be high with the Browns hosting the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. Cleveland is coming off a 21-18 win over the Panthers and has won in back-to-back weeks despite being outgained by 147 yards in those contests. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh managed a 30-27 win over the Bengals last week where the offense finally came alive.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in the victory and Jaylen Warren piled up 176 scrimmage yards with Rico Dowdle (toe) out. Dowdle will likely miss this game too on a short week, so expect Warren to feature heavily out of the backfield again. He's piled up 326 scrimmage yards on the season and is yet to find the endzone, but is priced at -110 to score a touchdown on Thursday.

These two franchises have split the season series four years running and have matching records. However, the latest Browns vs. Steelers odds list Pittsburgh as the 2.5-point favorite on the road, while the over/under is 38.5. Aaron Rodgers is priced at +159 to have another multi-touchdown passing day, while Browns QB Deshaun Watson is priced at +268 to throw for two or more TDs. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

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