Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets by targeting Yankees vs. White Sox, MLB betting on Monday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. SportsLine's MLB experts have provided picks for Nationals vs. Blue Jays, Reds vs. Guardians and White Sox vs. Yankees on Monday. We've used those picks to craft our Monday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Nationals vs. Blue Jays: C.J. Abrams over 1.5 total bases (-134)

Reds vs. Guardians: Cincinnati -1.5 (+123)

White Sox vs. Yankees: Chicago +1.5 (-137)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +599 (risk $100 to profit $599, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Nationals vs. Blue Jays: C.J. Abrams over 1.5 total bases (-134)

"Who would've predicted C.J. Abrams to lead the Major Leagues in RBIs on July 27th? Definitely not me. But the Nationals' shortstop and cleanup hitter has been on an incredible tear since the All-Star Break, having totaled 19 hits including 7 home runs in nine games," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "He has hit for at least two total bases in seven straight games and 8 of 9 since the break. Expect Abrams to continue to cook on Monday against future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, who returns from the Injured List to face his former team." Back Abrams at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Reds vs. Guardians: Cincinnati -1.5 (+123)



"Cleveland has lost five games in a row, and they play in Cincinnati on Monday, with Slade Cecconi coming to the rescue. Cleveland has lost his last two starts. They've gone over his last three starts, and he's allowed 15 runs during that span. Chase Burns should be okay, only allowing at most two runs, and I think Cincinnati will score five to six runs. Cleveland is sliding fast, and they now have a one-game lead in the wild card chase over Minnesota," SportsLine MLB expert Micah Roberts said. "Cincinnati comes home after a nine-game road trip where they went 6-3, leaving them five games back in the wild card hunt. The Reds have won the last seven games started by Chase Burns, and they've won by two runs or more." Back the Reds to cover at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

White Sox vs. Yankees: Chicago +1.5 (-137)

"Normally I'd avoid fading New York ace Max Fried against struggling White Sox rookie Noah Schultz, but the Yanks will be off that awful Sunday night baseball spot, and they lost All-Star outfielder Cody Bellinger to the IL on Sunday. That's the last thing an injury-ravaged and struggling lineup needs," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "In their last 32 games (entering Sunday night), the Yankees have averaged only 3.25 runs per. Schultz was a touted prospect for a reason and has shown some promising signs at home at times. I'm starting to actually believe in the White Sox as a playoff club. Really solid price as good as the Pale Hose have been at Comiskey (I'll always call it that) at 33-18 ATS." Back the White Sox to cover at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Monday?

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