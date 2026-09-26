The UFC heads to Las Vegas on Saturday for UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs. Barcelos, and the latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. The bonus is paid out across 21 days. The main event features Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Raoni Barcelos in a bantamweight bout. Other bouts on the UFC Fight Night card include Rodolfo Vieira vs. Robert Bryczek, Mehemmedeli Osmanli vs. Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu and Valesca Machado vs. Melissa Amaya on Paramount+. The main UFC fight card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $150 in bonus bets across 14 days. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive $150 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of six $25 slips across 14 days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs. Barcelos betting preview

Raul Rosas Jr. has won five straight fights since his lone career loss (April 2023), giving him a chance to compete in a UFC main event for the first time. Raoni Barcelos is 18 years older than Rosas, making this the largest age gap in a main event in UFC history. This will be Barcelos' 15th straight fight at bantamweight after making his debut at featherweight.

Rodolfo Viera faces Robert Bryczek in a middleweight bout. Viera is tied for the third-most submission wins (5) in middleweight history, and he turns 37 the day before this event. Bryczek is 6-2 in his last eight fights and is trying to avoid consecutive losses for the first time since 2021.

The latest UFC betting odds from DraftKings list Rosas Jr. as the -142 favorite on the money line in the main event, while Barcelos is +120 and the over/under for total rounds is 3.5. Vieira is a -166 favorite, with the over/under at 1.5 rounds. Other bouts include Mehemmedeli Osmanli (-305) vs. Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu, Valesca Machado (-198) vs. Melissa Amaya and Rinya Nakamura (-375) vs. Brady Hiestand. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.