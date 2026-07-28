DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for White Sox-Yankees, Cardinals-Cubs, MLB betting on Tuesday

All 30 teams in baseball are in action on Tuesday MLB, and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after spending your first $5 as a new user. Chicago has two teams that would make the playoffs if they started today and both have matchups in primetime tonight, with White Sox vs. Yankees (-122) scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET and Cardinals vs. Cubs (-112) scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The Chicago White Sox are only two seasons removed from setting the MLB record for most losses in a season, but they find themselves in first in the AL Central entering Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Yankees are second in the AL East but are in relatively comfortable possession of a wild card spot. Anthony Kay will start for the White Sox and Gerrit Cole is the choice for the Yankees, while Chicago is the +104 underdog at home and New York is a -122 favorite.

The Chicago Cubs are the Yankees of the NL, as they're a distant second in the NL Central but are looking strong in the wild card race. The St. Louis Cardinals are also in the mix for a wild card spot and they'll go head-to-head tonight, with the pitching matchup featuring Michael McGreevy for St. Louis and Colin Rea for Chicago. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Cubs as -112 favorites and Cardinals as -104 underdogs. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.