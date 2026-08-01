DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Yankees-Cubs, Dodgers-Red Sox, MLB betting on Saturday

August is when the MLB season starts to get serious and it's also the perfect time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after your first wager of $5 or more as a new user. The Thursday MLB schedule is loaded with matchups that could have playoff implications, including Cubs vs. Yankees and Dodgers vs. Red Sox. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday MLB betting preview

The Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees are both second-place teams in their respective divisions, but they're comfortable owners of wild card spots heading into a head-to-head matchup on Saturday at Wrigley Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET and David Peterson is the scheduled starter for Chicago, while New York is handing the ball to Max Fried. The Yankees are -120 favorites on the money line and the Cubs are +100 underdogs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have built up a sizable lead in the NL West and the Boston Red Sox have worked their way into an AL Wild Card spot with a torrid July. The Dodgers will host the Red Sox for a 9:10 p.m. ET first pitch at Dodger Stadium. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start for Los Angeles and the Dodgers are -168 favorites in the latest MLB odds from DraftKings, while Boston is the +139 underdog with Payton Tolle on the mound. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.