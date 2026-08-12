DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Yankees-Mariners, Dodgers-Royals, MLB betting on Wednesday

There are 15 games on the MLB schedule on Wednesday, the perfect chance to use the latest DraftKings promo code and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. Nine of those games will be played under the lights, including Yankees vs. Mariners and Dodgers vs. Royals. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The New York Yankees have fallen six games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, but they're still comfortable owners of an AL Wild Card spot. Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners have dropped to third in the AL West and are fading in the wild card race as well, so they're looking for a spark ahead of a head-to-head matchup on Tuesday in New York. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the Yankees are -124 favorites while the Mariners are +116 underdogs.

Then at 10:10 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Kansas City Royals for an interleague matchup. The Dodgers lead the NL West by a wide margin, but still have work to do to secure a bye into the NL Divisional Round. The Royals are in last place in the AL Central and are +183 underdogs in the latest MLB odds from DraftKings, while Los Angeles is the -225 favorite. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.