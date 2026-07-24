DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Yankees-Phillies, Mariners-Rangers, MLB betting on Friday

There are 15 games on the MLB schedule on Friday, which means 15 chances to claim the new DraftKings promo code to spend $5 and get $150 in bonus bets. Tonight's top matchups include Phillies vs. Yankees at 6:40 p.m. ET and Rangers vs. Mariners at 8:05 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday MLB betting preview

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees are both second in their respective divisions, but they've been closing the gap heading into a three-game series against each other that begins on Friday. The Phillies are looking up at the Braves in the NL East and the Yankees are chasing the Rays in the AL East. Jesus Luzardo will start on Friday for Philadelphia and Cam Schlittler gets the nod for New York. The Phillies are -136 favorites, while the Yankees are +113 underdogs.

The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners have been jockeying for first place in the AL West this month and they'll go head-to-head for a three-game series that also begins on Friday. MacKenzie Gore is the scheduled starter for Texas and Bryce Miller is expected to start for Seattle. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Seattle as a -118 favorite, while Texas is a -102 underdog. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.