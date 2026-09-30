The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager, and this week offers chances for MLB betting and NFL betting. The 2026 MLB Playoffs continue on Wednesday, and you can also look ahead to the Week 4 NFL schedule. Game 2 of Yankees vs. Red Sox and Padres vs. Cubs will be tonight, while the NFL returns with Browns vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football tomorrow. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $150 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 4 NFL betting preview

Week 4 begins with Thursday Night Football, and the Cleveland Browns will host the Pittsburgh Steelers for an AFC North rivalry game. This will be the 150th head-to-head matchup between these two franchises, and Pittsburgh owns an 83-65-1 advantage in the series. However, they split their regular-season series in each of the last four seasons.

The Browns are coming off a 21-18 win over the Panthers and are now 2-1 on the season. Meanwhile, the Steelers are also 2-1 following a 30-27 win over the Bengals. The latest Week 4 NFL odds from DraftKings list Pittsburgh as the 2.5-point favorite on the road, and the over/under is currently 38.5. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

There are four more games in the 2026 MLB Wild Card Series tonight, including Yankees vs. Red Sox at 8 p.m. ET. New York took an emphatic 1-0 series lead with a 9-0 win in Game 1 where presumed AL Cy Young winner Cam Schlittler struck out 10 over 6 1/3 scoreless innings. Tonight's pitching matchup will be Max Fried of the Yankees against Sonny Gray of the Red Sox, and New York is the -141 favorite on the money line, while Boston is the +117 underdog.

The San Diego Padres also own a 1-0 series lead over the Chicago Cubs after an 8-0 win in Game 1, where San Diego starter Michael King took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning. First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Petco Park, and Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for the Padres, while the Cubs counter with Kevin Gausman. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list San Diego as the -145 favorite and Chicago as the +120 underdog. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.