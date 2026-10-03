The UFC heads to Salt Lake City on Saturday for UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang, and the latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. The bonus is paid out across 14 days. The main event features Natalia Silva vs. Wang Cong in a flyweight bout for the vacant championship belt. Other bouts on the UFC 332 card include Payton Talbott vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, Estaban Ribovics vs. King Green and Roberto Soldic vs. Khaos Williams on Paramount+. The main UFC fight card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $150 in bonus bets across 14 days. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive $150 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of six $25 slips across 14 days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang betting preview

Valentina Shevchenko, the women's flyweight champion, vacated the title due to back and shoulder injuries, giving Natalia Silva and Wang Cong an opportunity to compete for the vacant championship. Silva is riding a 14-fight winning streak that dates back to 2017, including an 8-0 record in the UFC. Cong has won four straight bouts since suffering her lone professional loss in 2024.

Deiveson Figueiredo, a former two-time UFC flyweight champion, is 1-4 in his past five fights after starting his professional career with a 24-3-1 record. He has never lost three straight fights in his career, which he will try to maintain against Payton Talbott on Saturday. Talbott is coming off a unanimous decision win over former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo in December.

The latest UFC betting odds from DraftKings list Silva as the -205 favorite on the money line in the main event, while Wang is +170, and the over/under for total rounds is 4.5. Talbott is a -700 favorite against Figueiredo, with the over/under at 2.5 rounds. Other bouts include Esteban Ribovics (-230) vs. King Green, Roberto Soldic (-265) vs. Khaos Williams and Ateba Gautier (-225) vs. Roman Kopylov. Bet on UFC 332 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.