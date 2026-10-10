The UFC heads to Las Vegas on Saturday for UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Duncan, and the latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. The bonus is paid out across 14 days. The main event features Brendan Allen vs. Christian Leroy Duncan in a middleweight bout. Other bouts on the UFC Fight Night card include Matheus Camilo vs. Jai Herbert, Loopy Godinez vs. Ketlen Souza and Andre Fili vs. Kai Kamaka III on Paramount+. The main UFC fight card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $150 in bonus bets across 14 days. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive $150 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of six $25 slips across 14 days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Duncan betting preview

Allen has won three straight fights following consecutive losses, while Duncan brings a five-fight winning streak into Saturday's main event. Duncan is competing in his first-ever UFC main event, a stark contrast compared to Allen, who is competing in his fifth main event. Allen is a perfect 4-0 in those fights and has the second-most submission wins (6) in UFC middleweight history.

Camilo faces Herbert in the co-main event, which is a lightweight bout. Both fighters are coming off first-round TKO wins in their most recent fights, as Camilo has won eight of his last nine fights and Herbert is seeking back-to-back wins for the first time in the UFC. Camilo (25) is 13 years younger than Herbert (38).

The latest UFC betting odds from DraftKings list Allen as the -122 favorite on the money line in the main event, while Duncan is +102 and the over/under for total rounds is 3.5. Camilo is a -192 favorite, with the over/under at 1.5 rounds. Other bouts include Lupita Godinez (-238) vs. Ketlen Souza, Andre Fili (-148) vs. Kai Kamaka III and Julius Walker (-298) vs. Gerald Meerschaert. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.