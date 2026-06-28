DraftKings promo code: Get $200 bonus for 2026 World Cup, Canada-South Africa, Red Sox-Yankees on Sunday

The knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup begin on Sunday, and right now, you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Canada vs. South Africa is the only Round of 32 match today, but in Major League Baseball, there's a huge Red Sox vs. Yankees matchup on Sunday Night Baseball. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Canada vs. South Africa betting preview

Canada is one of the host nations for World Cup 2026 (along with USA and Mexico) and they wound up finishing second in Group B to advance to the Round of 32. Now they'll take on South Africa, who finished second in Group A behind Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and it will be the first match that Canada has played outside of its home country. The latest 2026 World Cup odds price Canada as the -320 favorites to advance to the Round of 16, while South Africa are +240 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Red Sox vs. Yankees betting preview

The World Cup has dominated the action for the last couple of weeks, but with only one match on the schedule, there's time to dial in for one of baseball's biggest rivalries on Sunday Night Baseball. First pitch for Yankees vs. Red Sox is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET, and it will be Sonny Gray on the mound for Boston while New York turns to Carlos Rodon. The Yankees are currently second in the AL East at 48-34, while the Red Sox are last at 35-46. However, Boston is the -120 favorite on the money line while the latest MLB odds from DraftKings price New York at -101. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.