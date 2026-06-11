DraftKings promo code: Get $200 bonus for 2026 World Cup, Mexico-South Africa, South Korea-Czechia on Thursday

The 2026 World Cup begins on Thursday, making it the ideal time to claim the newest DraftKings promo code to score $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The 2026 World Cup kicks off with Mexico vs. South Africa at 3 p.m. ET and South Korea vs. Czechia at 10 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

The United States, Mexico and Canada are hosting the 2026 World Cup as a joint North American venture, and action begins today at 3 p.m. ET with Mexico taking on South Africa at iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Mexico failed to make it out of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup, but had advanced to the Round of 16 in the previous seven World Cups.

Meanwhile, South Africa has qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 2010 after managing five wins and three draws over 10 matches during AFCON World Cup qualifying. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list Mexico as the -235 favorites on the money line while South Africa is priced at +750 and a draw is +340. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Stanley Cup Finals Game 5 betting preview

The NHL Playoffs are almost always a nail-biting experience and the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals have been exhilarating over the first four games. The Vegas Golden Knights scored a come-from-behind 5-4 win in Game 1 and then the Carolina Hurricanes scored a 4-3 win in overtime despite falling behind 2-0 in Game 2. Then the Golden Knights thwarted a furious Hurricanes comeback to win Game 3 in double-overtime before Carolina leveled with a 5-3 win in Game 4.

Now the series shifts back to the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. for Game 5 and the latest NHL odds from DraftKings lists the Hurricanes as -155 favorites on the money line. Vegas is the +130 underdog on the road and the over/under is 6.5 goals. Carolina is now the -145 favorite to win the Stanley Cup while the Golden Knights are priced at +120 to win the title. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

The Pittsburgh Pirates will host the Los Angeles Dodgers for one of the eight games on the MLB schedule today. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET and Mitch Keller is the scheduled starter for the home team while Justin Wrobleski will start for the visitors. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Los Angeles as the -168 favorite while Pittsburgh is the +139 home underdog.

There's also a nationally televised matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners that starts at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. Kyle Bradish will be on the mound at home for Baltimore while Bryan Woo takes the ball for Seattle. The Mariners are the -117 favorites while the Orioles are the -103 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.