The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager. You can put that bonus to work immediately with college football betting and college basketball betting on Tuesday. MACtion is back in Week 10 with Akron vs. Ohio and Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo tonight. The college basketball slate includes No. 8 Tennessee vs. Wofford and No. 23 Kentucky vs. Manhattan. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Once the three-month period ends, the subscription will automatically renew on a monthly basis at the then-current price. NBA League Pass is currently $16.99 per month.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday college football betting preview

There's a worst vs. first matchup in the Mid-American Conference on Tuesday night and it kicks off at 7 p.m. ET. The Akron Zips sit alone at the bottom of the MAC standings at 1-7 overall and 0-4 in the league, while the Ohio Bobcats are by themselves at the top after a 6-2 start with a 4-0 mark in conference. The Bobcats are listed as 13.5-point favorites on the road and the over/under is 51.5.

Meanwhile, the Miami Redhawks and Buffalo Bulls have identical 5-3 records with matching 3-1 marks in the MAC and they'll square off at 8 p.m. ET. The latest Week 10 college football odds from DraftKings list Miami (OH) as the 6.5-point home favorite and the over/under is currently 44.5. Get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Tuesday college basketball betting preview

The college basketball season is officially underway and there are a handful of ranked teams that will make their debuts on Tuesday night. No. 8 Tennessee will host Wofford for a 6 p.m. ET tipoff and then No. 23 Kentucky will be at home against Manhattan at 7 p.m. ET. Tennessee is priced at +2600 to win the national title after three consecutive Elite Eight trips and Kentucky is +3500 to win it all in the college basketball futures.

The latest college basketball odds from DraftKings list Tennessee as the 26.5-point favorite at home over Wofford on Tuesday with the over/under at 154.5. Meanwhile, Kentucky is favored by 33.5 at home against Manhattan and the over/under for that matchup is 158.5. Get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.