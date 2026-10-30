The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass. Friday's NBA games include 76ers vs. Knicks and Warriors vs. Lakers, along with Charlotte vs. Tulane and UCF vs. Baylor in college football. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Once the three-month period ends, the subscription will automatically renew on a monthly basis at the then-current price. NBA League Pass is currently $16.99 per month.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday NBA betting preview

The Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks both have designs on winning the East this year and they'll clash for the second time in a span of just nine days to start the season. Philadelphia managed a 106-100 win over New York on NBA Opening Night and is off to a 4-1 start on the season, while the Knicks are 2-3 after back-to-back wins against the Pistons and Bulls. New York is a 3.5-point favorite and the over/under is 228.5.

The Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers in another NBA Opening Night rematch. The Lakers cruised to a 127-105 victory over the Warriors in that matchup and Los Angeles shot 57% from the floor. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings for Friday list Los Angeles as a 2.5-point favorite and the over/under is 234.5. Get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Friday college football betting preview

The Charlotte 49ers will host the Tulane Green Wave for an AAC battle on Friday night that kicks off at 7 p.m. ET. Charlotte is 1-6 on the season, but is coming off its first win of the season last week over Temple, while Tulane is 3-4 overall and is 1-2 in conference play. The latest Week 9 college football odds from DraftKings list Tulane as an 8.5-point favorite on the road and the over/under is 46.5.

There's also Big 12 action at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the UCF Knights hosting the Baylor Bears. UCF is coming off a gigantic upset win over BYU last week to improve to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference, while Baylor has matching records coming off a loss to Kansas. The Knights are 2.5-point underdogs and the over/under is 48.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.