The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager. You can put that bonus to work immediately for NBA betting and college football betting on Wednesday. Tonight's action includes Pistons vs. 76ers in the NBA and Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan in college football. According to the latest 76ers vs. Pistons odds, Detroit is favored by 2.5 points at home. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Once the three-month period ends, the subscription will automatically renew on a monthly basis at the then-current price. NBA League Pass is currently $16.99 per month.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday college football betting preview

MACtion is back to dominate the middle of the week in college football and there are a trio of games on Wednesday. Sacramento State will host Toledo and UMass is at home against Ball State in a pair of 7 p.m. ET kickoffs. Then there's a directional Michigan rivalry matchup, with Eastern Michigan hosting Central Michigan for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

The latest Week 10 college football odds from DraftKings list Toledo as the 25.5-point road favorite with the over/under at 52.5. Meanwhile, UMass is favored by 3 at home over Ball State and the over/under in that matchup is 49.5 points. Eastern Michigan is also favored by 1.5 at home and the over/under is 44.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

After a night off on Tuesday, 28 of the 30 teams in the NBA will be in action on Wednesday and there's a nationally televised doubleheader. The first matchup will be Pistons vs. 76ers and it tips off at 7 p.m. ET and then Spurs vs. Mavericks is scheduled for a 9:30 p.m. ET tip.

The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Detroit as the 2.5-point favorite at home and the over/under for that matchup is 219.5. Meanwhile, San Antonio is favored by 11.5 and the over/under is 226.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.