Thursday Night Football is the first opportunity in Week 9 to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets for NFL betting after your first $5 wager, along with three free months of NBA League Pass. The Baltimore Ravens will host the Jacksonville Jaguars for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Once the three-month period ends, the subscription will automatically renew on a monthly basis at the then-current price. NBA League Pass is currently $16.99 per month.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday Night Football betting preview

The Baltimore Ravens got off to a 4-1 start, but have suffered three losses in a row and things went from bad to worse last week in a 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Lamar Jackson returned after a three-week absence with an ankle injury and suffered a thumb injury on his first pass attempt. Then backup Tyler Huntley suffered a toe injury that will put him out of action tonight and third-stringer Joe Fagnano is playing through an injury of his own with Baltimore out of options.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a 42-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts to improve to 5-2 and have now opened up a three-game lead in the AFC South. The Jags are fifth in the NFL in scoring and second in scoring defense through seven weeks and also have the No. 1 run defense in the NFL. They'll look to load up against Derrick Henry, who figures to be utilized heavily on a short week with a third-string QB starting.

The latest Ravens vs. Jaguars odds from DraftKings list Jacksonville as the 10-point favorite on the road and the over/under is 39.5. Henry is priced at +125 to score an anytime touchdown on Thursday, while Trevor Lawrence's over/under for total passing yards is 238.5. Get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.