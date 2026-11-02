Monday Night Football marks the end of Week 8 in the NFL, but you can still claim the latest DraftKings promo code and earn $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager as a new user. The Seattle Seahawks will host the Chicago Bears for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at Lumen Field. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Once the three-month period ends, the subscription will automatically renew on a monthly basis at the then-current price. NBA League Pass is currently $16.99 per month.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday Night Football betting preview

The Seattle Seahawks are the reigning Super Bowl champions and they're 4-3 on the season coming off a 20-3 win over the Chiefs last week. Seattle had lost three of four entering that matchups, but dominated a previously unbeaten Kansas City squad. The Chiefs didn't run a single play in their own red zone and the Seahawks outgained them 410-213 in a victory that seemed to reestablish the champs as a serious title threat.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears are off to a 5-2 start and Caleb Williams has looked fantastic since returning from a hamstring injury that cost him three games. Williams has posted back-to-back 300-yard passing games in wins over the Falcons and Patriots and an extended week gives Ben Johnson extra time to throw wrinkles in against one of the NFL's best defenses.

The latest Seahawks vs. Bears odds from DraftKings list Seattle as the 3-point favorite at home and the over/under is 46.5. You can also bet dozens of NFL player props, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba to score an anytime touchdown -110 and Williams to throw two or more touchdown passes (+123). Get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.