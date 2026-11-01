Sunday NFL betting just got even better with the latest DraftKings promo code offering new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager. The Week 8 NFL schedule includes Commanders vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Once the three-month period ends, the subscription will automatically renew on a monthly basis at the then-current price. NBA League Pass is currently $16.99 per month.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday NFL betting preview

The season hasn't gone as expected for the Washington Commanders (1-4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (2-5), but the two NFC East rivals have a chance to begin turning things around on Sunday Night Football. The latest Week 8 NFL odds from DraftKings list Washington as the 6.5-point favorite at home and the over/under is also 40.5. Get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.