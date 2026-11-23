Sunday Night Football is another chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager. The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Minnesota Vikings in primetime tonight in a potential NFC Championship Game preview, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Claim your DraftKings promo code and $200 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday Night Football betting preview

Since suffering a loss to the Falcons ahead of a Week 8 bye, the San Francisco 49ers (8-1) have looked unstoppable on offense. San Francisco beat Las Vegas 38-17 coming out of the bye and piled up 414 yards of total offense, then racked up 584 yards in a 46-40 win over Dallas last week. Brock Purdy leads the NFL in yards per pass attempt (9.0) despite a constantly rotating cast of wide receivers and Christian McCaffrey is tied for the league lead with 13 total touchdowns.

However, the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) proved once again that they're the league's best defense in a 30-10 beatdown of the Packers last week. Brian Flores' unit forced four Packers turnovers and the Vikings sacked Jordan Love eight times to end a two-game losing streak. Now Flores and Kyle Shanahan will match wits in a battle between two of the NFL's best playcallers.

The 49ers rank second in the NFL in scoring and the Vikings rank first in scoring defense. The latest 49ers vs. Vikings odds list San Francisco as the 3-point favorite with the over/under at 45.5. McCaffrey is priced at -165 to score an anytime touchdown and Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is priced at +125 after catching nine passes for 74 yards but failing to score a touchdown in his reunion last week with Kirk Cousins. Get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.