Sunday Night Football is another chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager as a new user. The Chicago Bears will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for an 8:20 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Claim your DraftKings promo code and $200 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday Night Football betting preview

The Chicago Bears won the NFC North last season and won a postseason game, but they announced themselves as true contenders in 2026 with a 34-17 win on the road over the Seattle Seahawks to move to 6-2 on Monday Night Football last week. Caleb Williams became the first QB of the season to eclipse 200 passing yards against the vaunted Seattle defense and he's now thrown for 860 yards and four touchdowns without a turnover in three games since returning from a hamstring injury.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield also missed time this season with a thumb injury and his team has won both of its games since his return to action. However, Mayfield is only 7-of-14 for 64 yards in those contests, as Tampa Bay managed to become the first team since 1974 to win a game without completing a pass last week while playing in a torrential rain. The Buccaneers (3-5) rushed for 324 yards in the victory and have piled up 582 yards on the ground the last two weeks.

Now Tampa Bay is back in the thick of the NFC South race, but is a 6-point underdog on the road in the latest Bears vs. Buccaneers odds from DraftKings. The over/under is currently 46.5 points and you can also bet dozens of NFL player props during Sunday Night Football. Get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.