Sunday Night Football is another chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager. The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime tonight, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET and first place in the AFC North on the line. Claim your DraftKings promo code and $200 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday Night Football betting preview

The Cincinnati Bengals (6-2) are coming off a 34-17 win in Madrid over the Atlanta Falcons that extended their winning streak and their streak of consecutive games scoring 30 or more points to four. Joe Burrow has thrown 16 touchdowns passes during that span and has also added a pair of rushing touchdowns to establish himself as an early frontrunner for NFL MVP. Burrow leads the NFL in completion percentage (74.0%), passing touchdowns (23), passing yards per game (298.3) and QB rating (114.8).

However, he'll have a well rested and surly Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) defense to contend with on Sunday night. The Steelers are fresh off a bye week and rank fourth in the NFL in scoring defense, seventh in yards allowed and third in rush defense. T.J. Watt is fourth in the NFL with 7.5 sacks per game and he has 5.5 career sacks of Burrow. The Steelers also play great complimentary football with Jaylen Warren leading the NFL in yards per carry (5.9) and Rico Dowdle coming on strong after missing a couple of games with an injury.

The latest Bengals vs. Steelers odds from DraftKings list Cincinnati as the 3.5-point home favorite with the over/under at 48.5. Ja'Marr Chase and Warren are both priced at -110 to score an anytime touchdown, while Chase Brown (-105), Tee Higgins (+105) and Dowdle (+160) are all near the top of the board as well. Get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.