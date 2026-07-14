DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for 2026 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is another chance on Tuesday to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first wager of $5 or more. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The starting pitching matchup will be Phillies lefty Cristopher Sanchez for the NL versus Blue Jays righty Dylan Cease for the AL, and the NL is a -134 favorite. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 MLB All-Star Game betting preview

After the American League won 10 out of 11 MLB All-Star Game between 2013 and 2024, the National League has won the Midsummer Classic in two of the last three seasons to bring the all-time series to 48-45-2 in favor of the AL. Last season, it was Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber who hit three home runs in the first ever swing-off to break a 6-6 tie.

Schwarber earned MVP honors for the performance and he's +360 to hit a home run in front of the home crowd on Tuesday. The latest 2026 MLB All-Star Game odds from DraftKings also list the NL as -134 favorites on the money line, while the AL are +116 underdogs.

There have been at least two home runs hit in every MLB All-Star Game dating back to 2015 and an astonishing 10 home runs were hit in the 2018 Midsummer Classic. However, oddsmakers have this matchup projected as a pitching battle with the over/under for total runs up to 8.5 and the over/under for total hits at 14.5. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.