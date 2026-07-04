DraftKings promo code: Get $200 bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Canada-Morocco, France-Paraguay, Fourth of July

The 2026 World Cup continues on Saturday with the Round of 16 beginning, the eprfect time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Today's matches are Canada vs. Morocco at 1 p.m. ET in Houston and France vs. Paraguay in Philadelphia at 5 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

Canada vs. Morocco betting preview

Canada has already experienced unprecedented success as one of the hosting nations, making it out of the group stage for the first time in the nation's history and then defeating South Africa 1-0 in the Round of 32. However, now they'll face their biggest challenge yet, as Morocco were semifinalists at the 2022 World Cup and began the tournament at No. 7 in the world rankings. Morocco clipped the Netherlands in penalties during the Round of 32 and are now -265 favorites to advance while Canada are +205 to make the quarterfinals. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

France vs. Paraguay betting preview

France rolled through pool play with ease and then hammered Sweden 3-0 to bolster its status as one of the 2026 World Cup favorites. Now they'll be heavy favorites against Paraguay, who shocked four-time champions Germany in penalties during the Round of 32. Kylian Mbappe has already scored six goals in four games during the tournament and is priced at -210 to score a goal on Saturday. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings also list France as -2000 favorites to advance while Paraguay are +850 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.