DraftKings promo code: Get $200 bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Colombia vs. Ghana on Friday

The Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup will reach its conclusion on Friday with Colombia vs. Ghana at 9:30 p.m. ET, and there's still time to enjoy another incredible moment by using the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. Argentina and Egypt advanced earlier today in two World Cup classics. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

Colombia vs. Ghana betting preview

Colombia are competing in their sixth ever World Cup and Ghana are competing in their fifth. Both nations have had recent quarterfinals runs, with Ghana reaching the final eight in 2010 and then Colombia doing the same in 2014. However, neither team has won a knockout round game outside of those seasons. Colombia were winners of Group K while Ghana advanced as the third-place team in Group L.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday and the latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings price Colombia as -600 favorites to advance while Ghana are +410 underdogs. You can also play the regulation money line at DraftKings (extra time and penalties not included). Colombia are -240 favorites, while Ghana are +800 underdogs and a draw is +320. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.