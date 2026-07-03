DraftKings promo code: Get $200 bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Egypt-Australia, Argentina-Cape Verde on Friday

The final three matches of the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup will take place on Friday, another chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Today's World Cup tripleheader includes Australia vs. Egypt at 2 p.m. ET, Argentina vs. Cape Verde at 6 p.m. ET and Colombia vs. Ghana at 9:30 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

Egypt vs. Australia betting preview

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. will host Australia vs. Egypt and both nations have a chance to make history with a win. Australia could make the Round of 16 for a second World Cup in a row and have never won a knockout round match before. Meanwhile, Egypt are playing in their first knockout round match after collecting their first World Cup win over New Zealand. Egypt are -150 favorites to advance while Australia are +115 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Argentina vs. Cape Verde betting preview

Lionel Messi and Argentina are defending world champions and are serious threats to become the first nation to go back-to-back since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. They draw Cape Verde at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. after the island nation off the coast of Senegal escaped the group stage in their first World Cup with draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. Argentina are -2500 favorites to advance to the Round of 16 while Cape Verde are +1000 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Colombia vs. Ghana betting preview

The final match in the Round of 32 will pit Colombia vs. Ghana at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Colombia won Group K over Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal while Ghana finished third behind England and Croatia to advance out of Group L. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings lists Colombia as -475 favorites to advance while Ghana are +330 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.