DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, France-Morocco, Yankees-Rays, on Wednesday

The 2026 World Cup resumes on Thursday and whether you're looking to get a jump on your quarterfinals wagers or are interested in MLB betting, you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. France vs. Morocco is the first quarterfinal matchup on Thursday and in the meantime you can boost your bankroll by wagering on MLB matchups like Cardinals vs. Brewers. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

The quarterfinals are set after Argentina and Switzerland were the final two teams to advance on Tuesday. The action begins with France vs. Morocco on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET and then will continue with Spain vs. Belgium on Friday at 3 p.m. ET. Saturday brings us a World Cup doubleheader with Norway vs. England scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and then Argentina vs. Switzerland at 9 p.m. ET.

Of the eight remaining teams, France is the +180 favorites in the latest 2026 World Cup odds. They're followed on the World Cup futures board by Spain (+370), Argentina (+420) and England (+470). Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is now the +100 favorite to win the Golden Boot after scoring an eighth goal on Tuesday, while France's Kylian Mbappe is +140 and Norway's Erling Haaland is +650 with seven goals each. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

MLB betting preview

The NL Central is one of two divisions in all of baseball (both National League) with four teams that are at .500 or better entering Wednesday and two of those squads will go head-to-head on Wednesday. First pitch for Cardinals vs. Brewers is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET at Busch Stadium and the pitching matchup will be Michael McGreevy vs. Kyle Harrison.

The Brewers currently lead the division with an 58-33 record while the Cardinals are third with a 47-43 mark. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Milwaukee as the -143 favorite, while St. Louis is the +119 underdog. The over/under for Wednesday's matchup is 8 runs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.