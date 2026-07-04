DraftKings promo code: Get $200 bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, France-Paraguay, Mbappe, Fourth of July betting

The Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup began on Saturday and there's another elimination game on the schedule, giving you one more opportunity today to use the latest DraftKings promo code to score $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. France vs. Paraguay kicks off at 5 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, and there could be early Fourth of July fireworks in the City of Brotherly Love. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

France vs. Paraguay betting preview

France have made the finals in each of the last two World Cups, winning it all in 2018 and finishing as runners-up to Argentina in 2022. Now they're looking like serious contenders again after strutting through pool play and their Round of 32 matchup with a 13-2 goal differential. Kylian Mbappe has scored six times in four matches and Ousmane Dembele has also been excellent, with four goals already in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Paraguay used an upset win over Turkiye to fuel advancing as the third-place team out of Group D and then shocked the world by beating Germany in penalties during the Round of 32. However, if the work rate and athleticism of the Americans were an issue, France could cause them serious problems. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list France as -1600 favorites to advance while Paraguay are +850 to reach the quarterfinals. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.