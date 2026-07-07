DraftKings promo code: Get $200 bonus bets for Argentina-Egypt, Messi, Switzerland-Colombia, World Cup Tuesday

The 2026 World Cup continues on Tuesday with the final two matches of the Round of 16, which gives new users two more chances to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. Lionel Messi will be back in action for Argentina vs. Egypt at noon ET. The round concludes with Switzerland vs. Colombia at 4 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have all scored seven times during the 2026 World Cup and Mbappe currently leads the Golden Boot race with assists used as the tiebreaker. However, Messi has played one fewer game than Mbappe and Haaland, so he'll get his chance to take the solo lead heading into the quarterfinals on Tuesday against Egypt. Messi is priced at -170 to score and Argentina are -700 favorites to advance, while Egypt are +450 underdogs.

Then in the final match of the Round of 16, Group B winner Switzerland will take on Group K winner Colombia. Switzerland defeated Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32 and Colombia advanced with a 1-0 win over Ghana. Now the latest 2026 World Cup odds list Colombia as -160 favorites to advance to the quarterfinals while Switzerland are +130 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.