DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Argentina vs. England, 2026 World Cup semifinals Wednesday

Lionel Messi and Harry Kane are two of the best on the planet and they'll lead their respective nations into battle at the 2026 World Cup semifinals on Wednesday, giving new users a great chance to take the latest DraftKings promo code and earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. Kickoff for England vs. Argentina is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and the winner will advance to play Spain in the final on Sunday. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

England vs. Argentina 2026 World Cup betting preview

As two of the most soccer-crazed countries in the world, it comes as little surprise that England and Argentina's paths have crossed frequently at the World Cup. Wednesday's match will be the fifth time that the two nations have played on the biggest global stage and it's the third time they'll be meeting in the quarterfinals or later. England won in the 1966 quarterfinals on the way to winning the tournament and then Argentina won in the 1986 quarterfinals with Diego Maradonna's "Hand of God" goal before going on to win it all.

They both entered the 2026 World Cup among the favorites and both nations have benefitted from the play of their biggest starts. Lionel Messi has eight goals in the tournament for Argentina while Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham both have six goals each for England. Messi and Kane are both priced at +135 to score on Wednesday, while Bellingham is +285. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings also list England as -125 favorites and Argentina as +100 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.