DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Argentina-Switzerland, World Cup, UFC 329 on Saturday

Argentina vs. Switzerland is the final match of the quarterfinals at the 2026 World Cup, which gives you one more chance on Saturday to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first wager of $5 or more. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and Argentina are -300 favorites to advance while Switzerland are +235 underdogs. There is also UFC 329, headlined by the return of Conor McGregor, who is +270 vs. Max Holloway. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

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How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

Lionel Messi turned 39 earlier in the tournament, but he's showing little signs of age. His World Cup-leading eighth goal pulled Argentina level with Egypt after falling in a 2-0 hole and the defending champions added a stoppage time goal to keep their dreams of becoming the first back-to-back champions since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Messi is now the +120 favorite to win the Golden Boot and is -125 to score a goal in Friday's match.

Meanwhile, Switzerland and Colombia battled to a nil-nil stalemate after 120 minutes, but Switzerland earned their first quarterfinals appearance since 1954 in penalties. It was the second clean sheet in a row for Switzerland and they'll need to be well-organized against an attack-oriented Argentine squad. Argentina are -140 favorites on the 90-minute money line, while the latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list Switzerland at +450 and a draw at +245. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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