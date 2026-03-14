With seven games on the NBA schedule and multiple conference tournament titles on the line, Saturday is an ideal time to use the latest DraftKings promo code offering new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. There are 11 conference championships up for grabs today and top NBA matchups include Lakers vs. Nuggets and Clippers vs. Kings. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday NBA betting preview

The third through the seventh seeds in the Western Conference are tightly bunched entering Saturday and two teams from that group will fight for position when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets for an 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff. This is a potential playoff series preview and the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Denver as the 3-point favorite while the over/under is 244.

The stakes will be a little bit lower at 10:30 p.m. ET when the Sacramento Kings host the Los Angeles Clippers. Sacramento has the worst record in the West, but Los Angeles has risen to eighth in the standings despite offloading James Harden and Ivica Zubac at the NBA trade deadline. The Clippers are favored by 13.5 and the over/under is 231.5 for this nationally-televised late-night matchup. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Saturday college basketball betting preview

The NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed tomorrow night, but there is still time for teams to punch their ticket or improve their seeding before the big reveal. Saturday's college basketball schedule is headlined by three major-conference tournament title games, including No. 1 seed Arizona vs. No. 2 seed Houston in the Big 12 Tournament at 6 p.m. ET. Arizona is a 2.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 138.5.

No. 1 seed St. John's is a 3-point underdog against No. 2 seed UConn in the Big East Tournament championship at 6:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. These teams split the regular-season series, setting up a thrilling rematch. Finally, No. 1 seed Duke is an 8.5-point favorite against No. 2 seed Virginia with the ACC Tournament title on the line at 8:30 p.m. ET. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5+ wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings



DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.