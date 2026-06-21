DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Belgium-Iran, Uruguay-Cape Verde, World Cup on Sunday

Sunday's action in the 2026 World Cup includes a quartet of matches, and right now, you can still use the DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first wager of $5 or more. The first kickoff is Spain vs. Saudi Arabia at noon ET, followed by Belgium vs. Iran at 3 p.m. ET, Uruguay vs. Cape Verde at 6 p.m. ET and New Zealand vs. Egypt at 9 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

After a stunning draw against Cape Verde to open World Cup 2026, Spain will be back in action against Saudi Arabia in Group H on Sunday in Atlanta. Saudi Arabia also drew in their opening match against Uruguay and all four teams in the group are sitting on one point apiece entering the second matchday. The latest World Cup 2026 odds from DraftKings list Spain as -900 favorites, while Saudi Arabia are +2200 and a draw is +950.

All four teams in Group G also drew to start the tournament, so Belgium and Iran will have plenty to play for when they go head-to-head in Inglewood, Calif., today. Belgium are -225 favorites on the three-way money line while Iran are +650 underdogs, and a draw is priced at +370.

Cape Verde's draw against Spain was arguably the shock of the tournament so far, and they'll get a chance to prove themselves deserving of that result against Uruguay in Miami tonight with Group H still wide open. Uruguay are priced at -215 on the money line, while Cape Verde are +750, and a draw is +320.

Then in the final match of the night, New Zealand will take on Egypt at BC Place in Vancouver. Both teams drew first blood in their opening matches but ultimately had to settle for draws. Now Egypt are listed as the -165 favorites, while New Zealand are +500 underdogs, and a draw is +300. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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